13 dead, over 50 injured in Barcelona terror attack

"All of Spain is Barcelona. Las Ramblas will be everyone's," the Spanish king, queen and royal household said in a statement.
9:58 | 08/17/17

{"id":49279024,"title":"13 dead, over 50 injured in Barcelona terror attack","duration":"9:58","description":"\"All of Spain is Barcelona. Las Ramblas will be everyone's,\" the Spanish king, queen and royal household said in a statement.","url":"/International/video/special-report-13-dead-50-injured-barcelona-terror-49279024","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
