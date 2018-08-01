Stolen bottle of vodka worth $1.3 million found

The bottle of Russo-Baltique has 6.6 pounds of gold and silver and a diamond-encrusted cap.
3:00 | 01/08/18

Transcript for Stolen bottle of vodka worth $1.3 million found
Now an update on what's been called the world's most expensive. Bottle of bock got stolen in Europe. It's worth more than a million dollars in is made of silver and gold with a capsule of diamonds because of course. It was stolen from a bar in Denmark police have now recovered from a nearby construction site look at this some wind and rain to the bottle and left it behind. The bottom belongs to a Russian businessman. No arrests have been me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

