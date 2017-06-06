Transcript for Suspect shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris

It was around 4430. In the afternoon when an unidentified assailant with a hammer. Attacked a police officer patrolling outside the world famous cathedral. Police spokesperson says the officer used his weapon to shoot the attacker apparently she became twice in the chest. The assailant has been taken to the hospital of this is the scene live outside the cathedral. Police are saying that the situation is under control at this time now the attack happened. As we mentioned around 430 in the afternoon Paris time when as many as 8000 tourist were inside the cathedral. Security lockdown because he too was the incident unfolded. On the F would not outside one eyewitness saying the attacker pulled the camera out of his backpack and went straight. The officer before being shot of this Marxist mentioning curable fourth attack on Paris area police since March. When a policeman was shot and wounded in a Paris suburb ending April 1 police officer was killed. Two others wounded when an Islamist opened fire on the shots of each day. Two days later. A man wielding a knife tried to wound police officers Eddie Harris train station. These incidents plus the 2015. And scattered attack that killed 830 people in Paris had France under a state of emergency. As we mentioned the situation now. Under control according to ball and force moved in Paris while we still don't know if the attacker has any links to terrorism and anti terror investigation. Has been launched.

