Transcript for SUV skids, lands atop roof of home

A world away another guy who's just five or perhaps a bit shaken up is this driver in China surveillance video shows him skidding. His Honda SUV out of control and flying onto the roof of the house that that just below the highway. He was reportedly swerving to avoid hitting a tricycle and some pedestrians the home suffered extensive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.