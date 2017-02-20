Syrian mom happy, worried about upcoming US trip

More
Today, Alaa Ali Alali found out that she is due to travel to the U.S. tomorrow.
0:26 | 02/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Syrian mom happy, worried about upcoming US trip
I just. We've got. OIRM. It's owes me my tape is tomorrow morning. 10 AM. I hope is still this time. I'm so happy but to see Hillary.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45612637,"title":"Syrian mom happy, worried about upcoming US trip","duration":"0:26","description":"Today, Alaa Ali Alali found out that she is due to travel to the U.S. tomorrow.","url":"/International/video/syrian-mom-happy-worried-upcoming-us-trip-45612637","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.