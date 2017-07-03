Transcript for Syrian refugee speaks out on executive order

I inherited that the times kind and returned from time. I stink the scooter had to people whose instinct people who need immediate term. And these people initiate cheese woman and Keats. I seen in the name on the exact alignment home my trees have her. To a each and needy camp. I am paying corps those who post here looking kronor or intended team mean teens here. Life far decades. And if we launch you'll make any casino queen likes to cook knives ten. And machine. Not seeking army cowed by ten being held pending case and make kicked in and see her. Place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.