Syrian refugee speaks out on executive order

More
Alaa Ali Alali, a Syrian refugee living in the U.S., shared her thoughts on the new executive order.
1:01 | 03/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Syrian refugee speaks out on executive order
I inherited that the times kind and returned from time. I stink the scooter had to people whose instinct people who need immediate term. And these people initiate cheese woman and Keats. I seen in the name on the exact alignment home my trees have her. To a each and needy camp. I am paying corps those who post here looking kronor or intended team mean teens here. Life far decades. And if we launch you'll make any casino queen likes to cook knives ten. And machine. Not seeking army cowed by ten being held pending case and make kicked in and see her. Place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45965427,"title":"Syrian refugee speaks out on executive order ","duration":"1:01","description":"Alaa Ali Alali, a Syrian refugee living in the U.S., shared her thoughts on the new executive order.","url":"/International/video/syrian-refugee-speaks-executive-order-45965427","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.