Syrian Single Mom in Limbo Because of Travel Ban

More
Alaa Ali Alali, a 48-year-old single mother from Syria, tries to make her way to the U.S. after Donald Trump's executive order.
0:37 | 02/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Syrian Single Mom in Limbo Because of Travel Ban
To date. Sunday hurried pace they executed and holidays. Two day. Could I told my tears I am I going to meet my family a game are these who reveres. Be Jesus traumatized. I am confused. He Spain. And not sure how long we have to staff and keep in mind we have to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45308565,"title":"Syrian Single Mom in Limbo Because of Travel Ban","duration":"0:37","description":"Alaa Ali Alali, a 48-year-old single mother from Syria, tries to make her way to the U.S. after Donald Trump's executive order. ","url":"/International/video/syrian-single-mom-limbo-travel-ban-45308565","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.