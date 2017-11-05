New system design allows for cleanup of ocean plastic 2 years ahead of schedule

More
The Ocean Cleanup's new system includes a floating anchor, allowing it to move to the locations with the highest concentrations of plastic.
0:31 | 05/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New system design allows for cleanup of ocean plastic 2 years ahead of schedule
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47357827,"title":"New system design allows for cleanup of ocean plastic 2 years ahead of schedule","duration":"0:31","description":"The Ocean Cleanup's new system includes a floating anchor, allowing it to move to the locations with the highest concentrations of plastic.","url":"/International/video/system-design-cleanup-ocean-plastic-years-ahead-schedule-47357827","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.