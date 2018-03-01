Former Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle jailed after arrest on assault charges in Canada

Former Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle was charged Monday in Canada with 15 criminal offenses including multiple allegations of assault since he arrived home with his American wife and three children in October following five years of captivity in Pakistan.
