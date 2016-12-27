-
Now Playing: Tea Time Gone Wild
-
Now Playing: Dangerous Weather Conditions for Millions Returning Home From Holiday Travels
-
Now Playing: Christmas Blizzard Hinders Holiday Travel
-
Now Playing: Take a Sweet Behind the Scenes Tour of Dylan's Candy Bar
-
Now Playing: Best Christmas Cookies in the World?
-
Now Playing: How to Find Accommodations for a Winter Getaway
-
Now Playing: Winter Weather Causes Headaches for Holiday Travelers
-
Now Playing: Holiday Travelers Threatened by Storms Across the Country
-
Now Playing: Santa Cycles for Kids
-
Now Playing: An Inside Look at United Airlines' Operations Center Amid Holiday Travel
-
Now Playing: Holiday Travel Rush Starts With Major Delays at LAX
-
Now Playing: Holiday Travelers Gripe as Delays Pile up at Los Angeles International Airport
-
Now Playing: Chrysler Under Investigation by US Officials
-
Now Playing: Storm Could Cause Holiday Travel Nightmare
-
Now Playing: Weekend Snowstorm Traps Passengers in Denver Airport
-
Now Playing: Arctic Blast Keeps Country in Deep Freeze
-
Now Playing: Arctic Blast Brings Black Ice Danger
-
Now Playing: Snowy, Rainy Weather Creates Dangerous Conditions
-
Now Playing: Winter Weather Blankets the Nation
-
Now Playing: Dangerously Low Temperatures Across US