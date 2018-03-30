Thousands of Israelis demonstrate against plan to deport 20,000 African asylum seeker

Worede Ghirmay, one of the asylum seekers, says it's better to go to in prison than leave Israel to go back to Africa.
1:49 | 03/30/18

