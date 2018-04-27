Thousands in Spain protest men cleared of rape charge, given lighter sentence

Thousands of women's rights advocates hit the streets of Spain's major cities Thursday to protest a verdict that cleared five men of rape, instead given lighter sentence.
0:35 | 04/27/18

Transcript for Thousands in Spain protest men cleared of rape charge, given lighter sentence
