-
Now Playing: Thousands in Spain protest men cleared of rape charge, given lighter sentence
-
Now Playing: North and South Korean leaders meet in historic summit
-
Now Playing: North Korea's Kim Jong Un crosses DMZ line for historic meeting with South Korea
-
Now Playing: South Korean residents of the DMZ look forward to inter-Korean summit
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman caught on camera tripping boy in restaurant
-
Now Playing: Cowboy-hat wearing man tackles would-be robber
-
Now Playing: Danish inventor found guilty of killing Swedish journalist
-
Now Playing: 2 brothers rescued after spending 21 hours at sea without food or water
-
Now Playing: Son of US detainee in North Korea stays hopeful amid anticipation of Trump-Kim talk
-
Now Playing: Partially blind and deaf dog rescues lost girl
-
Now Playing: For royal superfans, the great Kate wait was worth it
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Toronto van attack charged with murder
-
Now Playing: 1st statue of woman on London's Parliament Square unveiled
-
Now Playing: Brigitte Macron: France's first lady
-
Now Playing: Boy uses parents' credit cards to go on Bali getaway after argument with mother
-
Now Playing: Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, extent of injuries unclear: Police
-
Now Playing: Multiple pedestrians struck by van, Toronto police say
-
Now Playing: Witness calls scene of Toronto van incident 'a nightmare'
-
Now Playing: 10 dead after van hits pedestrians, driver in custody: Police
-
Now Playing: South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies