Time Lapse of Rolling Smog Shows Beijing's Pollution Problem

Chas Pope, a British engineering consultant working in Beijing, shot a time lapse video taken over just 20 minutes showing smog rolling into Beijing.
0:49 | 01/02/17

Transcript for Time Lapse of Rolling Smog Shows Beijing's Pollution Problem
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

