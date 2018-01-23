Timelapse video captures power of Mayon volcano

The Mayon volcano in the Philippines erupted on Tuesday, releasing lava and ash upon a town of 56,000 villagers, according to the Associated Press.
0:35 | 01/23/18

Transcript for Timelapse video captures power of Mayon volcano
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

