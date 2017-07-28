Total solar eclipse of 1999 leaves Muslims in awe

More
ABC's Bill Blakemore on what the teachings of Islam say about the rare occurrence in the sky.
1:57 | 07/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Total solar eclipse of 1999 leaves Muslims in awe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48906827,"title":"Total solar eclipse of 1999 leaves Muslims in awe","duration":"1:57","description":"ABC's Bill Blakemore on what the teachings of Islam say about the rare occurrence in the sky.","url":"/International/video/total-solar-eclipse-leaves-muslims-awe-48906827","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.