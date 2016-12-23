Transcript for Tour CERN's ALPHA Experiment Laboratory

Maybe you can give us. A little bit of a tour if you don't mind because they see an impressive array of machinery and wire is behind you can you help us understand a little bit about. How exactly you do the work that you're doing there in that facility. Against dominant turned the camera around. And we can look. Let's start of the standing on this level above the machine. An arm poignant a camera down on the beam line. That comes from discerned machine that provides us with anti protons. It's called the anti proton. So it's the facility it's the reason we're here at cern is Sunni place in the world. Where we can get these low energy anti protons. Which form the nucleus of the F others. So we're looking straight. Downed Bologna is kind of a green looking cylindrical thing that's wrong we actually stopped the anti protons that come from concerned that approach on this. So he can catch them there and hold them in a kind of an electromagnetic bottle to keep them away from all nighter as read. High vacuum situation in. To keep. Interaction with any matter to an absolute minimum. Moving further down we we shoot we shoot them in two. A device which is sitting under this platform and we can walk down there in a minute take look at it. That's what we put together. The anti protons and the anti electrons which are also called positive bronze to form anti Haider. So they get good at the hardening gets formed inside that machine and it also gets trapped. We use it's very strong magnetic fields to hold on to the anti hydrogen atoms so that we can keep them long enough to shined the laser light. Would you like to take a walk down there and see it. Oh we'd love to see that yes. We're passing some of the electronics some of the power supplies. Alpha is miles and miles fables like any experiment that this level. On the way down we're gonna pass the the alpha door with. Sig signature is a visiting dignitaries we have Graham Nash and David Crosby. The rock stars and all of muse. Loss of his we know a lot of people. We're interested in our work and then combined entity out a laugh at bats a Hank. Curiosity that's something I brought me here at. And how long have you been at the lab to. Computer as. How much a professor in Denmark burdens. A I've lived in Geneva since 2001. To work on this whole. And what's the teen like I mean is it out an international team how many people are there. Yes it really international team or about fifty people. Who with a lot of time into this. Thirteen or fourteen different institutes. All over the world. From Israel Brazil you. Sweden Denmark before. We have. Lots of partners over small for a cern experiment a Big Sur experiment has many thousands. Of physicists. We're we're fifty we're not. I'm of the mainstream. Of physics at that's. I. Got Chad we should cannot remove kids get their moment to point out there and it actually that the French Akron him. For what is the European Organization for Nuclear Research I think I fail to see an utterly it's just so. Everyone knows at home okay sit at banks where are we now be looking at. So now we're looking at the central part of the machine where we actually produce. And trop the anti Haider. Look at something interesting here. If he's calls for a logo. Why did that because I have funding from the car the Carlsberg. I have funding from the Carlsberg foundation in Denmark which is. A foundation that supports the arts and sciences in. In Denmark. So they paid for this this big magnets which. Houses. And so it's in there we've we've put together the the F a profound. Denmark is an incredibly civilized country. Just amazing that. A big corporation like that. Supports people like me. So that that it can't happen inside that thing we can see too much and bill. That's a giant magnet is an inside are even more magnets. To actually hold on to via others want to me you know care those a really a black box. In the black boxes covering the place where the laser goes into the machine. So we truck the anti hydrogen atoms and Aaron and we shined the laser. And we keep them there for like ten minutes. While we're trying to do this firm took action hold onto it for a long time. While we're trying to get it in. And around. I think is really on two stories. Lot of equipment above. The low. This big thing holds liquid helium. We use a lot of liquidity in the whole machine is cooled down through four degrees above 20. All the time when it. This side of the machine is where the part of fronts come from. Everything we're seeing there this is all dedicated towards this one half aren't. Of policing and studying anti matter all of it. Yeah exactly all of it. Everything here is about. So explain to let what what do you actually studying when you but in this case when you're shining a laser in there and and adding energy in the form of light how do you then study what the results argue said he the intensity of the lie either what's the what's the manifestation. Of that experiment. I think for this occurrence quite simple if it's if you hit them with the red the right light from the right color of life right frequency. Then they get lost from the trial. This kind of technical why that happens but what we're looking for is the disappearance. Of the tent flap. We have a very sensitive detector when an anti matter hits mater it and violates. And releases energy and other energy it's something we're pretty good at detecting. Through. We can actually. Detect single atom of anti about it when they get off. The Fisher we're doing is we're counting. How many have been. Knocked out of the trop but they and that only happens if the laser frequency is correct. And what we want to do is. Compare that frequency of the color of the laser with hydrogen to see if there. Got very elegant very simple to understand. This extremely fundamental. Maybe simple fact for some people to understand not every right so what does that what else can we see that in the lab wealthy it could be interesting for folks who whack. In today to take a look at get behind the scenes look there. Well we just walk around a bit. Again this is. In the big closer to the guts of it. Thank god the Baghdad is offer my phone. We can see. Here is you see a concrete wall with this line coming through the use of the magnets that. Bringing the anti proton from the aid be directed to the machine so that experiments starts here. The junction between. The dean line from the machine. There's a closeup. What we call the catching Trout the green is a superconducting magnet there's a trapped inside that touches the anti protons. We can walk over and take a look at the positive front and those. Deposit funds come from radioactive source. Of sodium 22 it's just sitting there all the time in meeting posit bronze. And we move them into another. Trapped its political deposit from the human that are we can just sit there and and puts them on the front that we have enough to do these firms. That is incredible. Again see it above yeah. At that that's right baby can turn the camera back for a permanent broker yes. Yep we can see just fine let's let's turn the camera around so we can see them again we know who were talking to here I'm curious just ask you. Because the only time I had ever heard about anti matter. Had been in reference to start track right it was like it was the stuff that fueled the enterprise sits up. How did you get into this field in the first place but. That's where I heard about into its. I have mounted. And I was imagine my surprise to learn that it's it's a real thing. And far from being here a huge energy source weapon it's actually just rather tedious to work with and it's it's it's really hard. That keep it around them and make it. You may find it very glamorous to meet this rather knowing. Well we agree apple that you are you're dedicating himself to it yet. Professor Jeffrey hey thank you. Live there for us at the alpha experiment in Switzerland thank you so much for making the time modulation stealing your colleagues on your success in back the clock. In all your future work as well. Thank you very much. Thank you very much thank you sir and thanks to all of you for joining us. Check out some teacher she is it got more coming up later this afternoon. For all of us here for now ABC news thanks for joining us stick around for more we'll see guys and a lot of that.

