Transcript for Tower in Dubai catches fire

They're hearing to buy a in the every night and that tours now worry is on fire. I actually started up the hours ago we didn't he know what happened. Apparently. That side of the towers being lately something. Room might. I can actually see. Doubles side of the tolerant. Fires and now we were down says. To body police and old glory days. Fire brigades crossed over one. Get down because of smoke and tempers coming out of this hour. Down in the streets so. Steal the Knoll was the cause of the fire that apparently you know half of the building has been now. Destroyed by you know these. Elements. We don't know and that we're having right now we're just announced tests we see a massive. You know. Johnson. Police and hybrid gets around all directions oval old both those and buildings yup by. To be asked to go down status in the arts and doing the streets. Days Harris in the streets it's you know. The local police since it's been told all things and we're waiting for instructions. Hot as you can see from the Beattie the fire has been almost pain so. It's it's so vote let's that we don't know what's happening so I wouldn't know how many people is being tracked inside ability. And this is the situation at the moment. Good good. Right around the Yankees have some residents that needs. This is so you residents find this community currently. Headlight pocket. A chaotic got someone here. Which leaves the advice sites is that it's in the phone house telling him. Oracle. Would you would you mind if couple thoughts ABC Americans mines humans. It's just society you know instead go cool and so on 12 I got site you need everybody. That's why would you like to say something. Literally what. Stability and not. I got excited to you guys you yeah listen to my T shirts and and the Arabia and left all right Sandra press it was an entire. Natalie in the past Natalie okay when second tablet. Yeah. Right here. Are. Idec comes under him. Me it. Okay cool ads so a lot of days. Show I know it's of the victims complicated because I got one former in my head and god if he's got it and soon. So well liked in days I get him past the phone because I have to ask the phone behind closed up. Otherwise going to be a live it's like. We're that I unit I'm holding six Hokies at big spending Garrett. OK ankle so you suggests diet I have probably not you know asked Derrick lesson from my phone and still know her face. And then pass the phone to her. Okay book. Article so. With nice bonus because that's a fun as a moment to wit one phone the one we could be yup I'm hold in the under under a building. And the other phone we vehicle guilt pass to Eric does what he wants. OK so hot yes on my parents and I have flown we do so on the gonna ask him. Chalk up some. I so can you please tell us what happened the king at the fountain. No issue here so we just came home police came up work. Thank and so we. It's like. They let him. OK so you go to sleep here and as early. It's a as such as sorry. You write books don't sentence sources must you aren't yet right. We're live sorry I give him a second look at our communities AstraZeneca and sorry there's a guy here from the building that process and move so they got it didn't ask. Okay yeah I was saying that during dates you doesn't guy from. Yet exactly does police are right here and and their property management process heat because they see the only team people. I'm so that's not supporters around me so. I'm not sure. Project wolf absolutely. All right. OK so at the moment we can see that's that's fire in his office. And police and fire brigades are moving away so it looks like the fire is being tanks. We still didn't know what was supposed all of this you know the fire but all we know is that it was a mass you know. Sorry if north think it is. Vicinity of the book obsolete sorry guys I have to leave now the police is estimates it needs I'm sorry but there's no more communicative here. I need to move.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.