-
Now Playing: Lightning bolts illuminate Dubai skyline
-
Now Playing: Massive fire breaks out at Dubai skyscraper
-
Now Playing: Fire hits Dubai high-rise complex near world's tallest tower
-
Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs London high-rise, leaves at least 12 dead
-
Now Playing: 79 presumed dead in London high-rise fire, police say
-
Now Playing: Fire erupts in part of popular London market
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battle major high-rise fire in Dubai
-
Now Playing: Tower in Dubai catches fire
-
Now Playing: 2 US service members killed in Afghanistan attack
-
Now Playing: Airport worker struck by lightning in Fort Myers, FL
-
Now Playing: US citizen detained in Honduras claims she's been falsely arrested
-
Now Playing: Commercial flight flew over North Korea test zone
-
Now Playing: North Korea's dangerous missile landing
-
Now Playing: New documentary shows footage recorded by Princess Diana's vocal coach
-
Now Playing: 'The Banana-Leaf Ball' aims to teach children through play
-
Now Playing: 2 leading Venezuelan opposition figures detained
-
Now Playing: Princess Diana documentary faces backlash over secret tapes
-
Now Playing: Speedboat makes waves to douse Canada wildfire
-
Now Playing: US sanctions Venezuelan President Maduro
-
Now Playing: Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius taken to medical facility