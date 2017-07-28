Train crash in Barcelona station leaves dozens injured

The accident involving a Spanish commuter train happened at 7:15 a.m., according to officials.
0:26 | 07/28/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Train crash in Barcelona station leaves dozens injured
Wanna get to some breaking news right now for me reporter train accident his injured dozens of people a live picture here at Barcelona's second largest train station. The area roped off and investigators are on the scene. The video moments after the crash though. Showing the train with a crumpled front end against a metal barrier it happened during the morning rush hour. At least 48 people are injured no word on the cause.

