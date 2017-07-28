Transcript for Train crash in Barcelona station leaves dozens injured

Wanna get to some breaking news right now for me reporter train accident his injured dozens of people a live picture here at Barcelona's second largest train station. The area roped off and investigators are on the scene. The video moments after the crash though. Showing the train with a crumpled front end against a metal barrier it happened during the morning rush hour. At least 48 people are injured no word on the cause.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.