Travel ban continues to impact one Syrian mother

More
Alaa Ali Alali, a single mother from Syria, continues to face an uphill battle to enter the U.S.
1:14 | 02/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Travel ban continues to impact one Syrian mother
I change pressed street children scared to collect snakes for at this time no. They constantly. Who's tried it's time. People came to my son tonight Conan. Gain is consumed me how many. I've been meaning she closed my hair and slow speed racing. I can't talk about it. To keep doing peace. That I owe and American Association. Seeing that it she's not different to current slump might shape the place. Of names. Come from the database bushy shape. Beastie teen who is pretty it took pains to. And then I should be sank from because. Some hope that people question lending Bailey's hands. Dean carries didn't so. He ace pitcher to defend his ST is effective and I Don know what to do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45517289,"title":"Travel ban continues to impact one Syrian mother","duration":"1:14","description":"Alaa Ali Alali, a single mother from Syria, continues to face an uphill battle to enter the U.S. ","url":"/International/video/travel-ban-continues-impact-syrian-mother-45517289","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.