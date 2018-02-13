-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Edinburgh, Scotland
-
Now Playing: North Korean cheerleaders, marching band tour Ojukheon in South Korea
-
Now Playing: South Pacific island nation of Tonga battered by Category 4 tropical cyclone
-
Now Playing: Trial of Palestinian teenager who slapped Israeli officer closed to press
-
Now Playing: Emergency teams search for victims of Russian plane crash
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un impersonator enjoys limelight
-
Now Playing: The untold life of the Duchess of Windsor, the woman who changed the monarchy
-
Now Playing: Javier Bardem joins the fight to protect the Antarctic
-
Now Playing: South Koreans react to a unified Winter Olympics hockey team
-
Now Playing: Frigid weather at Winter Olympics
-
Now Playing: North Korea invites South Korean president for an official visit
-
Now Playing: Winter Olympics kick off with fireworks
-
Now Playing: Olympian calls Pence's presence at Winter Games 'unfortunate'
-
Now Playing: Celebrations and protests in Pyeongchang
-
Now Playing: Long-lost Nigerian masterpiece found in 'modest' London apartment
-
Now Playing: Luge veteran Erin Hamlin refuses to let Olympic flag-bearer backlash taint the honor
-
Now Playing: Feb. 11, 1990: Nelson Mandela released from prison
-
Now Playing: Cape Town awaits 'Day Zero,' when the drought-plagued city runs out of water
-
Now Playing: Remains of 6 people found on property connected to alleged serial killer
-
Now Playing: Kim Yo Jong: Everything you need to know about Kim Jong-un's sister