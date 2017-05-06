Truck buries SUV in gravel

SUV tries to cut off a truck in China, causing the truck to lose control and bury the SUV in gravel. The SUV driver suffered no significant injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
0:41 | 06/05/17

Comments
Transcript for Truck buries SUV in gravel
