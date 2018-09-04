Transcript for Trump gets tough on Syria and Putin

Good Monday morning slowly begin with breaking news of a reported deadly missile attack in Syria the Pentagon is denying responsibility but there are unconfirmed reports that Israel may have carried out the attack. Which targeted a Syrian air base of course as follows a suspected chemical attack over the weekend that killed. More than forty people and left many others including children struggling to breed. Prison term is warning of a big price to pay and he's taking direct aim at Vladimir couldn't. ABC's are lit signs it's falling all of them late breaking developments from Washington good morning. Kennison Diane good morning Nikki Haley the US ambassador to the UN says the U less an eight other countries have called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting today to discuss the alleged attack. She tweeted it quote strong action is needed. These horrifying images appear to show the aftermath of another suspected chemical attack in Syria. Children and gasping for air S workers Washington unknown substance their bodies. The strikes came just after dust on Saturday in the district of Duma near the capital of Damascus. At least forty people were killed. While the US assassins strike president trump labeled it a mindless chemical attack blaming who. Russia and Iran for backing animal aside. This is the first time mr. trump has denounced Russian president Vladimir Putin on Twitter the White House is not ruling out a military response. I wouldn't take anything off the table these are horrible photos were looking into the attack at this point. Just over a year ago these images of children after a suspected searing gas attack. Prompted president trump to order military strikes on Syrian air fields. When you kill innocent. Children innocent babies babies little babies. With a chemical gas that is so lethal that crosses many many lines beyond a red line. On Sunday state run media reported missiles struck central Syria. What they described was likely quotes an American aggression but the Pentagon says the US is not conducting airstrikes in the country at this time. The Russian defense ministry claims Israel is responsible for those strikes saying they fired eight missiles on a Syrian air base Israel has not said whether they conducted those strikes. Diana and best hitters using the F fifteen more planes carrying out those strikes pilot thank you.

