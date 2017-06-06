Trump 'wrong' to attack London mayor: UK PM

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May offered a rebuke of President Trump to a British tabloid today, saying he was "wrong" to criticize Sadiq Khan, London's first Muslim mayor, in the wake of Saturday's terror attack that killed seven people.
0:54 | 06/06/17

Transcript for Trump 'wrong' to attack London mayor: UK PM
A few it is building between London's mayor and the trump family the mayor has even called for the UK to cancel a state visit mayor said he con. And presidents from sun or sounding off the started when the president attacked con on Twitter. Over the weekend for comments he made after the attacks now Conn says prime minister Teresa may should not host a state visit. In the president's honor. I already component about what telephone tweets tumble politics but property don't care. What's that was people issue is you know prime minister trees today. All Fatone from by state basis. Rather than the mayor of London attacking maybe he should do something about it maybe you should do listening to fix the problem rather than just. Sit there and pretend there isn't one. While Theresa may said today that she feels mr. Trump's comments about Condit were wrong as she has not spoken directly about the state visit. And has reinforced. Strong ties with the US.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47867271,"title":"Trump 'wrong' to attack London mayor: UK PM","duration":"0:54","description":"U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May offered a rebuke of President Trump to a British tabloid today, saying he was \"wrong\" to criticize Sadiq Khan, London's first Muslim mayor, in the wake of Saturday's terror attack that killed seven people.","url":"/International/video/trump-wrong-attack-london-mayor-uk-pm-47867271","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
