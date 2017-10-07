UK court decision delayed in fate of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard

The parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard arrived at the U.K.'s High Court of Justice today hoping for a decision in a hearing that was expected to determine his immediate fate, but the frustrated couple was forced to wait until Thursday.
07/10/17

The latest twist in an ongoing fight over the future of a very sick little boy Tony God's parents have so far lost all their appeals to stop doctors from turning off his life support. They've argued he should be allowed to die with dignity he's off sun is up next who lives because they should be all right parents. To decide. But today the court will hate new evidence about the experimental treatment in the US. That Johnny's parents want him to undergo. That treatment is not a cure all for his genetic disease there isn't one but it could reduce its symptoms. His mother Connie says seven doctors from around the world a backing them. Betty there is potential for him to be completely no ploy. But we don't knife to cause you just got nine to retry. She's also praised the support of the Pope and president trump and evangelical preacher from the US has also flown in to offer his press. The second stage of the hearing will take place Thursday when Charlie's future will perhaps it lost be decided James Ellman ABC news London.

