-
Now Playing: United Arab Emirates Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Karachi, Pakistan Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Sydney, Australia Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Hong Kong Celebrates the Start of 2017
-
Now Playing: Dog Protects Furry Friend For Two Days After Being Injured by Train
-
Now Playing: President-Elect Donald Trump Calls Vladimir Putin 'Very Smart'
-
Now Playing: Rainfall Causes Massive Floods in Turkey
-
Now Playing: Rothschild Giraffe Born at Chester Zoo
-
Now Playing: Official: 'No Explosion' in Deadly Russian Plane Crash
-
Now Playing: US to Respond to Alleged Russian Hacking
-
Now Playing: 'We Do Not Need to Be Lectured' by US: Israeli PM
-
Now Playing: Russian Officials Admit to Involvement in Doping Scandal: Report
-
Now Playing: President Obama's Remarks at Pearl Harbor Ceremony
-
Now Playing: Japan's Prime Minister Remarks at Pearl Harbor Ceremony
-
Now Playing: 12 Injured as Airliner Veers off Runway in Western India
-
Now Playing: Prince Philip: In A Minute
-
Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth Misses Christmas Church Service
-
Now Playing: Russia: Focus Is on Faults in Plane Crash Probe
-
Now Playing: Two Boston Explorers Search Decades Old Plane Crash Site
-
Now Playing: The Suspect in the Berlin Christmas Market Attack Shot Dead by Police