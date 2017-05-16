US accuses Syria of killing thousands, burning bodies in crematorium

The U.S. is accusing Bashar al-Assad's regime of burning victims' bodies.
Transcript for US accuses Syria of killing thousands, burning bodies in crematorium
The US is accusing the Syrian government of mass executions the State Department says they Asad regime is operating this crematorium to cover up. As many as fifty executions and day in a notorious prison located outside Damascus the top US diplomat for the Middle East revealing the new evidence. Building of a crematorium. Is an effort to cover up the extent of mass murders taking place in said -- prison. Well they evidence is circumstantial since there are no images from within the prison but if true. It would be the latest atrocity for the Asad regime of course have to last month's chemical weapons attack on civilians.

