Transcript for US authorizes offensive airstrikes in Somalia

Overseas now the US is stepping up its fight against terror in Africa the White House is deemed portions of Somalia active areas of hostility. That move allows the Pentagon to go on the offensive against the terror group Al shabbat the area of hostility designation the last for 180. Days. South Korea's ousted president is now an inmate park and we was arrested and put in jail overnight in Seoul she entered detention facility just before dawn. Now while park is behind bars prosecutors are expected to formally charged her in the corruption scandal. That led to her impeachment just a few weeks ago she faces charges of bribery and extortion.

