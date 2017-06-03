Transcript for US condemns 'unacceptable' North Korea missile launches

Some breaking news overseas this morning from the Korean Peninsula a defiant show of force North Korea firing four band to intermediate range missiles. Towards the Sea of Japan and the prime minister there on the island seems obvious calling this launch clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions. I experts say the move was likely in response to joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States. American officials say today's missiles pose no threat to North America. Expert or greater show of force from the US as it tries to hold back crisis in Syria 500 American special forces arrived in the northern city. None beach over the weekend the Washington Post reports the Pentagon is calling for more US ground troops. Along with helicopters and weapons supplies the buildup is a reporter part of planned to get control of the city of rock.

