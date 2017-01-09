Transcript for US forces closure of Russia's San Francisco consulate, 2 other diplomatic properties

The United States is forcing Russia to close three diplomatic properties intensifying tensions between the two countries the State Department announced Russia have until tomorrow. To shut down its consulate in San Francisco. And to trade mission offices. The move is retaliation for Russian president Vladimir Putin's order that reduce the US diplomatic staff. And Russia.

