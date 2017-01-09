US forces closure of Russia's San Francisco consulate, 2 other diplomatic properties

More
A State Department spokesperson warned that the U.S. could have gone further.
0:20 | 09/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US forces closure of Russia's San Francisco consulate, 2 other diplomatic properties
The United States is forcing Russia to close three diplomatic properties intensifying tensions between the two countries the State Department announced Russia have until tomorrow. To shut down its consulate in San Francisco. And to trade mission offices. The move is retaliation for Russian president Vladimir Putin's order that reduce the US diplomatic staff. And Russia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49560508,"title":"US forces closure of Russia's San Francisco consulate, 2 other diplomatic properties","duration":"0:20","description":"A State Department spokesperson warned that the U.S. could have gone further.","url":"/International/video/us-forces-closure-russias-san-francisco-consulate-diplomatic-49560508","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.