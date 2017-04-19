Transcript for US intercepts 2 Russian bombers off Alaska coast

The Pentagon is reporting some direct contact with the Russian military. It says two American Jack jets intercepted a pair of Russian bombers flying in international airspace over the Gulf of Alaska. The incident took place on Monday about a hundred miles south of Kodiak Island. The Russian bombers flew away after being escorted by the US fighters for more than ten minutes. It was the first interception of Russian aircraft off the western US in nearly two years.

