US intercepts 2 Russian bombers off Alaska coast

More
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed Tuesday that two Russian TU-95 bombers were intercepted off the coast of Alaska on Monday evening.
0:26 | 04/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US intercepts 2 Russian bombers off Alaska coast
The Pentagon is reporting some direct contact with the Russian military. It says two American Jack jets intercepted a pair of Russian bombers flying in international airspace over the Gulf of Alaska. The incident took place on Monday about a hundred miles south of Kodiak Island. The Russian bombers flew away after being escorted by the US fighters for more than ten minutes. It was the first interception of Russian aircraft off the western US in nearly two years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46882970,"title":"US intercepts 2 Russian bombers off Alaska coast","duration":"0:26","description":"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed Tuesday that two Russian TU-95 bombers were intercepted off the coast of Alaska on Monday evening.","url":"/International/video/us-intercepts-russian-bombers-off-alaska-coast-46882970","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.