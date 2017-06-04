US military releases video of tomahawk missile launch on Syria

More
President Donald Trump said the strike was in the "vital national security interest" of the U.S.
0:32 | 04/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US military releases video of tomahawk missile launch on Syria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46640303,"title":"US military releases video of tomahawk missile launch on Syria","duration":"0:32","description":"President Donald Trump said the strike was in the \"vital national security interest\" of the U.S.","url":"/International/video/us-military-releases-video-tomahawk-missile-launch-syria-46640303","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.