US military releases video of tomahawk missile launch on Syria More President Donald Trump said the strike was in the "vital national security interest" of the U.S. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for US military releases video of tomahawk missile launch on Syria This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: US military releases video of tomahawk missile launch on Syria

Now Playing: US military launches strike on Syrian air base

Now Playing: U.S. launches military strike on Syria

Now Playing: U.S. weighs military action in Syria following chemical weapons attack

Now Playing: Chemical weapons confirmed to be dropped by Syrian military aircraft

Now Playing: President Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Now Playing: Girl found living with monkeys in India

Now Playing: How to make Ukrainian egg art

Now Playing: A look at Ukrainian Easter egg art

Now Playing: Syrian conflict explained: Simple questions for a complicated conflict

Now Playing: Trump says Syria chemical attack 'crossed many, many lines'

Now Playing: St. Petersburg honors bombing victims as investigation continues

Now Playing: Trump calls chemical attack in Syria 'an affront to humanity'

Now Playing: Hundreds march in Amsterdam to support beaten gay couple

Now Playing: British royals honor Westminster terror attack victims

Now Playing: Prince Harry honors Princess Diana's legacy in emotional speech about land mines

Now Playing: Swedish company implants microchips in employees

Now Playing: North Korea launches ballistic missile, US officials confirm

Now Playing: North Korea launches missile into Sea of Japan

Now Playing: Another suspected chemical attack is latest chapter in brutal Syrian conflict Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46640303,"title":"US military releases video of tomahawk missile launch on Syria","duration":"0:32","description":"President Donald Trump said the strike was in the \"vital national security interest\" of the U.S.","url":"/International/video/us-military-releases-video-tomahawk-missile-launch-syria-46640303","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}