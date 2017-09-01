US Navy Ship Fired Warning Shots at Iranian Boats

A US Navy destroyer fired a "burst" of warning shots at four Iranian small craft that were approaching at a high rate of speed, according to a U.S. defense official.
0:47 | 01/09/17

Transcript for US Navy Ship Fired Warning Shots at Iranian Boats

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

