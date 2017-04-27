Transcript for 2 US service members killed in Afghanistan amid ISIS fight

Two US service members have been killed in the fight against ice is overseas military officials say they died during an operation against Islamic state overnight on Wednesday it happened. In the eastern part of the country two weeks ago the US drop what's called the mother of all bombs on an ice is complex in the same area. After a US army special forces soldier was killed. And now a developing story a man arrested the night to the British parliament he's being held on suspicion of terrorism right now. The man is in his late twenties but no other information being released at this time. Police say there is no immediate don't threat to the public and no one was hurt in this and it's happened close to the location where a terror attack left four people dead last month.

