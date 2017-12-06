3 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack by an Afghan soldier.
Next this evening the Pentagon now identifying three US servicemen killed in combat in Afghanistan. Sargent William Mays corporal Dylan Aldridge and Sargent Eric Hauck. Serve with the 101 airborne division they were killed in an insider attack by Afghan soldier. Who they were there to support.

