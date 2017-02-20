Transcript for US vice president visits former Nazi concentration camp

Vice president Mike Pence wraps up his first official trip overseas today in Brussels. The vice president along with his wife and daughter visited a Nazi concentration camp near Munich on Sunday. The prince is placed a wreath in beneath the international memorial at the center of the camp. More than 200000. People were held a dock out and about 40000 died.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.