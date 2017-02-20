US vice president visits former Nazi concentration camp

More
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence paid a somber visit to the site of the Dachau concentration camp on Sunday, walking along the grounds where tens of thousands of people were killed during World War II.
0:20 | 02/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US vice president visits former Nazi concentration camp
Vice president Mike Pence wraps up his first official trip overseas today in Brussels. The vice president along with his wife and daughter visited a Nazi concentration camp near Munich on Sunday. The prince is placed a wreath in beneath the international memorial at the center of the camp. More than 200000. People were held a dock out and about 40000 died.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45608282,"title":"US vice president visits former Nazi concentration camp","duration":"0:20","description":"U.S. Vice President Mike Pence paid a somber visit to the site of the Dachau concentration camp on Sunday, walking along the grounds where tens of thousands of people were killed during World War II.","url":"/International/video/us-vice-president-visits-nazi-concentration-camp-45608282","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.