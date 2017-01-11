Uzbekistan: The basics

More
The government maintains a Soviet-style command economy, with subsidies and control of production, prices and access to foreign currency, according to the CIA World Factbook.
1:03 | 11/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Uzbekistan: The basics

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50867687,"title":"Uzbekistan: The basics","duration":"1:03","description":"The government maintains a Soviet-style command economy, with subsidies and control of production, prices and access to foreign currency, according to the CIA World Factbook.","url":"/International/video/uzbekistan-basics-50867687","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.