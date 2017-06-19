Vehicle collides with police car on Champs-Elysees: Police

More
There were no injuries and the driver was arrested, according to police.
0:25 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vehicle collides with police car on Champs-Elysees: Police
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48132958,"title":"Vehicle collides with police car on Champs-Elysees: Police","duration":"0:25","description":"There were no injuries and the driver was arrested, according to police.","url":"/International/video/vehicle-collides-police-car-champs-elysees-police-48132958","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.