Transcript for Vet accused of smuggling heroin in puppies' bellies

A veterinarian from South America has been extradited to New York accused of turning puppies into drug carriers are prosecutors say Andris in Lawrence. Implanted liquid heroin packets into the dog so they can be used for drug. Gang in Columbia he's pleaded not guilty and a thirty say at least three dogs died as a result of the smuggling scheme.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.