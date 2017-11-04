Video shows bungee ride nearly turn fatal

A young rider's safety harness came undone and was left dangling by her feet.
0:23 | 04/11/17

Transcript for Video shows bungee ride nearly turn fatal
And that terrifying moment a bungee ride turns nearly fatal a young woman at a fair in Paris winter safety harness came on done. The writer hurtling through the air upside down her head coming within inches of the wide platform. Organizers of the fair to say tonight the incident is under investigation to see whether they are at fault poured the water came on hooked on her own that bungee ride. Now out of service and orderly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

