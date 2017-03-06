Video shows deadly attack at Manila casino

The Associated Press releases video from the Resorts World Manila showing the gunman set fire to the casino, which resulted in at least 36 deaths.
2:53 | 06/03/17

Transcript for Video shows deadly attack at Manila casino
And the need fired fired. It meant something isn't meant that the U gonna go idle a weapon. Even harder like there was pain if you received the release. Was very immediate. And the number in the province alone. Again today yeah approach that another important. It puts the left machines again and then this is the Bellamy he had been fired. Yet. And I know I don't Yunnan technicians. Thirtieth. We'll bet that this subject has been under the reverie. Can you know. My my. Then. Nothing. So they it's inspired. You're observing is limping slowing down. You briefly on a phony peace. I'm get. So labor movement as an. You know look at whenever I think I'm at a Williams walking. Or even a bit and up it appears living rooms and they know. Everything or gasoline. We still have pulled that they've been. Smoke was building up in a it's really valid. But they didn't have no smokes earlier and the fumes. When it. And even if things. What happiness. Assailant. We have not a second. The I didn't beat the opening gunman. However we know this we have beat boxing day there a sweet yes. Today. Give us this and so we may be able to. But. And game we're who identified the gunman.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

