Video Shows Fireworks Exploding at Market in Tultepec, Mexico

More
Shocking video shows explosion of fireworks at Santiaguito Market in Tultepec, Mexico that injured at least 60 people.
1:09 | 12/20/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video Shows Fireworks Exploding at Market in Tultepec, Mexico
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44311990,"title":"Video Shows Fireworks Exploding at Market in Tultepec, Mexico","duration":"1:09","description":"Shocking video shows explosion of fireworks at Santiaguito Market in Tultepec, Mexico that injured at least 60 people.","url":"/International/video/video-shows-fireworks-exploding-market-tultepec-mexico-44311990","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.