Now Playing: Latest Details on Berlin Attack Suspect

Now Playing: Donald Trump Reacts to Berlin Attack

Now Playing: Global Manhunt for Suspect in Berlin Market Attack

Now Playing: Berlin Terror Suspect Was Known to US Agencies

Now Playing: Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Terror Attack on Christmas Market in Germany

Now Playing: Death Toll Rises After Fireworks Explosion at an Open-Air Market in Mexico

Now Playing: Security Is Stepped Up All Across Europe

Now Playing: Beijing Smog Clogs ABC News' Air Filter

Now Playing: American Tourist Doesn't Fear European Travel

Now Playing: German Authorities Confirm Manhunt for Tunisian Man Wanted Over Berlin Attack

Now Playing: 2-Time Wimbledon Champion Survives Home Attack

Now Playing: US Family Pleads for Hostage Daughter's Release

Now Playing: Buckingham Palace Increases Security After Berlin Attack

Now Playing: Fireworks Explosion Leaves At Least 29 Dead, 72 Injured

Now Playing: Cargo Plane Crashes in Colombia, Killing 5 Crew Members

Now Playing: 29 Dead in Mexican Fireworks Market Explosion: Official

Now Playing: Cargo Planes Crashes Shortly After Takeoff in Colombia

Now Playing: Turkish Assassin's Words to Russian Ambassador: 'Don't Forget Aleppo!'

Now Playing: Mexico City Fireworks Market Explodes, Injuring 60