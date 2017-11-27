Volcanic eruption captured on surveillance video

Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano erupted in spectacular fashion, sending volcanic fragments at least 3,280 feet into the air over the volcano's crater.
0:29 | 11/27/17

Comments
