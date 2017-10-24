Three waterspouts spotted off Indonesian coast

More
Video posted to Facebook captured a rare occurrence of three waterspouts just off the coast of Jakarta on Monday.
1:00 | 10/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Three waterspouts spotted off Indonesian coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50676488,"title":"Three waterspouts spotted off Indonesian coast","duration":"1:00","description":"Video posted to Facebook captured a rare occurrence of three waterspouts just off the coast of Jakarta on Monday.","url":"/International/video/waterspouts-spotted-off-indonesian-coast-50676488","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.