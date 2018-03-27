Wife carries sick husband to vote in Egypt's presidential election

More
The mother of three has been helping her husband get around for almost six years.
1:08 | 03/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wife carries sick husband to vote in Egypt's presidential election
And I mean. You mean it. The. Yeah. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54051022,"title":"Wife carries sick husband to vote in Egypt's presidential election","duration":"1:08","description":"The mother of three has been helping her husband get around for almost six years.","url":"/International/video/wife-carries-sick-husband-vote-egypts-presidential-election-54051022","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.