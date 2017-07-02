Transcript for Wife of Poisoned Putin Critic Speaks Out

It was and I. Like it was last time it was night. And it feels like an unending night man. I fear for his life. I believe he's darkness and we ourselves trying to do everything to determine got costs Kate's condition is critical. That's relatively stable. I don't have any goodness. Hates daylong life support for all he's major organs we are seen. Different kinds of fat. Different kinds of passion. Whose people. Every single day Nash. He has to understand that this is not. The way to lead a country. He Max knows that science. People it's committee not friends. And then. They cannot be. Out late on friendly tends. And that the United States. Have to stand up for the principles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.