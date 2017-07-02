Wife of Poisoned Putin Critic Speaks Out

More
Husband's poisoning "feels like an unending nightmare," Evgenia Kara-Murza tells ABC News.
1:34 | 02/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wife of Poisoned Putin Critic Speaks Out
It was and I. Like it was last time it was night. And it feels like an unending night man. I fear for his life. I believe he's darkness and we ourselves trying to do everything to determine got costs Kate's condition is critical. That's relatively stable. I don't have any goodness. Hates daylong life support for all he's major organs we are seen. Different kinds of fat. Different kinds of passion. Whose people. Every single day Nash. He has to understand that this is not. The way to lead a country. He Max knows that science. People it's committee not friends. And then. They cannot be. Out late on friendly tends. And that the United States. Have to stand up for the principles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45317009,"title":"Wife of Poisoned Putin Critic Speaks Out","duration":"1:34","description":"Husband's poisoning \"feels like an unending nightmare,\" Evgenia Kara-Murza tells ABC News.","url":"/International/video/wife-poisoned-putin-critic-speaks-45317009","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.