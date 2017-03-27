4-year-old migrant girl reunited with mother after 5 months

More
Four-year-old migrant girl who emigrated alone from North Africa to Italy reunites with her mother after being separated for 5 months.
0:56 | 03/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4-year-old migrant girl reunited with mother after 5 months

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46408851,"title":"4-year-old migrant girl reunited with mother after 5 months","duration":"0:56","description":"Four-year-old migrant girl who emigrated alone from North Africa to Italy reunites with her mother after being separated for 5 months.","url":"/International/video/year-migrant-girl-reunited-mother-months-46408851","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.