New Zealand train narrowly misses pedestrian

More
Quiet electric trains in New Zealand present a new danger for pedestrians.
0:21 | 04/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Zealand train narrowly misses pedestrian
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46656224,"title":"New Zealand train narrowly misses pedestrian","duration":"0:21","description":"Quiet electric trains in New Zealand present a new danger for pedestrians.","url":"/International/video/zealand-train-narrowly-misses-pedestrian-46656224","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.