Zimbabwe's military seized control of the southern African nation on Nov. 14, 2017

More
Zimbabwe's army announced on state-run media that "this is not a military takeover" and the president and his family are "safe and sound."
1:06 | 11/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Zimbabwe's military seized control of the southern African nation on Nov. 14, 2017

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51171671,"title":"Zimbabwe's military seized control of the southern African nation on Nov. 14, 2017","duration":"1:06","description":"Zimbabwe's army announced on state-run media that \"this is not a military takeover\" and the president and his family are \"safe and sound.\"","url":"/International/video/zimbabwes-military-seized-control-southern-african-nation-nov-51171671","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.