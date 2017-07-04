10 dead in Bangladesh garment factory explosion

Police say a boiler explosion at a garment factory in Bangladesh owned by export-oriented Multifabs Ltd. has killed 10 people injured 50.

Local police chief Aminul Islam says the explosion took place on Monday evening at a factory in Gazipur district, outside the capital, Dhaka. By Tuesday afternoon, 10 deaths had been reported.

Islam says the search for more victims was ongoing. It was not clear how many remained missing. According to relatives, some six people are missing.

Bangladesh has about 4,000 garment factories and is the world's second-largest producer after China. The country has improved its factory safety standard remarkably after the collapse of a complex housing five factories killed more than 1,100 people in 2013.