More Than 100 Fast-Spreading Wildfires Rage in Chile

Flames from more than 100 raging wildfires in Chile continue to spread quickly from the mountains to the Pacific Ocean, destroying forests, livestock and whole towns in a destructive path that is now dangerously close to the coastal city of Concepcion.

Authorities say they found a body Friday, raising the overall death toll to 11. About 118 fires remain active and 53 of those are contained.

Officials are hopeful that light rains and lower temperatures Friday will provide some relief. But the flames have picked up near two residential condominiums in the city of Concepcion, about 310 miles (500 kilometers) from the Chilean capital.

President Michelle Bachelet has called the wildfires the worst forest disaster in Chile's history.